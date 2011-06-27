  1. Home
Used 1990 Nissan Sentra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque96 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Length168.7 in.
Curb weight2156 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width64.6 in.
