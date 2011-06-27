Used 1990 Nissan Sentra Coupe Consumer Reviews
368,000 and going
Bought the car with 70K on it in 1994? I have driven it 300,000 miles since and have had only one failure where I let it run out of water (hose leak) and ran it hot. Threw a head gasket on it (this all around 340,00 miles and running fine now. I've put one clutch in at 180,000 and two DS and one PS front axles, both rear wheel bearings and one set of 4 struts over the entire time i've owned his car. BTW, when I had the cylinder head off to replace the head gasket (again, at 340,00 miles) there was NO ridge at the top of any of the four cylinders. I've torn down many motors and have seen wear and cylinder wall ridges at 80,000. This engine has 5 times that in miles and was smooth.
This car will not die!
This car is phenomenal on gas mileage. My husband (to be, at the time) bought this car before I met him. We've now been married 15 years. A few years back, we thought it might be time to get him a new car, so we did, and I inherited this as I was driving a pickup at the time. Well, that was 4 years ago, and I'm still driving this little car. It looks terrible - the paint's starting to fade, the door has a big gash in it that's starting to rust, the interior ceiling cloth has disintegrated and is coming down in sheets, but I cannot bring myself to get a new car. This car drives great. It gets incredible gas mileage. I fill it up ONCE A MONTH. I have a 12 mile commute to work.
$200.00 goes a long way
I drive this car everyday to work 25 miles round trip and it has never failed me yet. It has 238,000 miles on it and still runs like new. It does not burn a drop of oil. Other than a new timing chain at 211,000 miles, nothing other than regular maintenance has been done to the motor and still runs like new. Other than 2 clutches I have had no tranny problems. It's 18 years old and I bet it runs another 18 years. I am the car's 2nd owner.
300K
My Sentra has 307,000 miles! It has the original clutch and timing chain. It looks rough now, but it has been nothing but dependable! No car will ever be able to compare!
Still going strong
I bought this car at 70K miles. It's now up to 300K and getting over 36 MPG on the highway W/O overdrive or cruise. Have replaced clutch once (teaching daughters to drive a stick) and both front axles (boots cracked). Other than timing chain guide replacement, all repairs were to me typical wear items such as brakes, struts at 250K control arm bushings, etc. I have replaced nothing else inside the engine other than oil every 3K miles.
