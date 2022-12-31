2023 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rogue SUV
S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,777*
Total Cash Price
$31,355
SL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,882*
Total Cash Price
$42,089
SV 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,561*
Total Cash Price
$36,112
Platinum 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,283*
Total Cash Price
$43,527
SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,995*
Total Cash Price
$41,005
SV 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,799*
Total Cash Price
$34,447
S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,673*
Total Cash Price
$32,889
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,501*
Total Cash Price
$45,004
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$846
|$3,952
|Maintenance
|$552
|$805
|$762
|$1,204
|$1,596
|$4,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$306
|$449
|$882
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,298
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,462
|Financing
|$1,031
|$821
|$599
|$371
|$133
|$2,955
|Depreciation
|$3,994
|$2,338
|$2,211
|$2,595
|$2,458
|$13,596
|Fuel
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,910
|$9,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,309
|$6,516
|$6,330
|$7,189
|$7,433
|$36,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$3,990
|Maintenance
|$587
|$840
|$799
|$1,395
|$1,489
|$5,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$505
|$993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,726
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,890
|Financing
|$1,385
|$1,100
|$806
|$498
|$178
|$3,967
|Depreciation
|$6,503
|$3,237
|$3,062
|$3,591
|$3,401
|$19,794
|Fuel
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,910
|$2,997
|$14,138
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,608
|$8,731
|$8,474
|$9,604
|$9,465
|$49,882
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,979
|Maintenance
|$587
|$840
|$799
|$1,395
|$1,489
|$5,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$505
|$993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,488
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,188
|$944
|$691
|$428
|$153
|$3,404
|Depreciation
|$6,706
|$2,222
|$2,105
|$2,468
|$2,338
|$15,839
|Fuel
|$1,805
|$1,859
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$2,032
|$9,584
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,516
|$6,674
|$6,490
|$7,472
|$7,409
|$40,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Rogue SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$846
|$3,952
|Maintenance
|$552
|$805
|$762
|$1,204
|$1,596
|$4,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$306
|$449
|$882
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,783
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,947
|Financing
|$1,432
|$1,138
|$833
|$515
|$184
|$4,102
|Depreciation
|$6,753
|$3,030
|$2,867
|$3,360
|$3,183
|$19,193
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,912
|$1,969
|$9,288
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,006
|$7,579
|$7,275
|$8,155
|$8,268
|$44,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$763
|$789
|$817
|$846
|$3,952
|Maintenance
|$552
|$805
|$762
|$1,204
|$1,596
|$4,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$306
|$449
|$882
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,683
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,847
|Financing
|$1,349
|$1,072
|$785
|$485
|$174
|$3,865
|Depreciation
|$6,770
|$3,037
|$2,872
|$3,370
|$3,193
|$19,242
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,912
|$1,969
|$9,288
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,840
|$7,520
|$7,232
|$8,135
|$8,268
|$43,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$739
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$3,963
|Maintenance
|$552
|$805
|$762
|$1,204
|$1,596
|$4,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$306
|$449
|$882
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,422
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,133
|$901
|$659
|$408
|$146
|$3,247
|Depreciation
|$4,969
|$2,489
|$2,355
|$2,762
|$2,616
|$15,191
|Fuel
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,910
|$9,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,512
|$6,749
|$6,537
|$7,395
|$7,606
|$38,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,979
|Maintenance
|$587
|$840
|$799
|$1,395
|$1,489
|$5,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$505
|$993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,082
|$860
|$629
|$390
|$139
|$3,100
|Depreciation
|$5,838
|$2,081
|$1,969
|$2,309
|$2,187
|$14,384
|Fuel
|$1,805
|$1,859
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$2,032
|$9,584
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,413
|$6,449
|$6,292
|$7,275
|$7,244
|$38,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 Rogue SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$3,990
|Maintenance
|$587
|$840
|$799
|$1,395
|$1,489
|$5,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$144
|$344
|$505
|$993
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,842
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,006
|Financing
|$1,480
|$1,177
|$862
|$532
|$191
|$4,242
|Depreciation
|$7,255
|$3,110
|$2,942
|$3,448
|$3,267
|$20,022
|Fuel
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,910
|$2,997
|$14,138
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,571
|$8,681
|$8,410
|$9,495
|$9,344
|$50,501
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:not available
