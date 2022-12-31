Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. 2023 Nissan Rogue
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own

More about the 2023 Rogue
More about the 2023 Rogue

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Rogue SUV

S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$36,777*

Total Cash Price

$31,355

SL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$49,882*

Total Cash Price

$42,089

SV 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$40,561*

Total Cash Price

$36,112

Platinum 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$44,283*

Total Cash Price

$43,527

SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$43,995*

Total Cash Price

$41,005

SV 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$38,799*

Total Cash Price

$34,447

S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$38,673*

Total Cash Price

$32,889

Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

True Cost to Own

$50,501*

Total Cash Price

$45,004

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$13,596

Taxes & Fees

$1,462

Financing

$2,955

Fuel

$9,011

Insurance

$3,952

Repairs

$882

Maintenance

$4,919

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$737$763$789$817$846$3,952
Maintenance$552$805$762$1,204$1,596$4,919
Repairs$0$0$127$306$449$882
Taxes & Fees$1,298$41$41$41$41$1,462
Financing$1,031$821$599$371$133$2,955
Depreciation$3,994$2,338$2,211$2,595$2,458$13,596
Fuel$1,697$1,748$1,801$1,855$1,910$9,011
True Cost to Own®$9,309$6,516$6,330$7,189$7,433$36,777

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$744$770$797$825$854$3,990
Maintenance$587$840$799$1,395$1,489$5,110
Repairs$0$0$144$344$505$993
Taxes & Fees$1,726$41$41$41$41$1,890
Financing$1,385$1,100$806$498$178$3,967
Depreciation$6,503$3,237$3,062$3,591$3,401$19,794
Fuel$2,663$2,743$2,825$2,910$2,997$14,138
True Cost to Own®$13,608$8,731$8,474$9,604$9,465$49,882

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$742$768$795$823$851$3,979
Maintenance$587$840$799$1,395$1,489$5,110
Repairs$0$0$144$344$505$993
Taxes & Fees$1,488$41$41$41$41$1,652
Financing$1,188$944$691$428$153$3,404
Depreciation$6,706$2,222$2,105$2,468$2,338$15,839
Fuel$1,805$1,859$1,915$1,973$2,032$9,584
True Cost to Own®$12,516$6,674$6,490$7,472$7,409$40,561

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Rogue SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$737$763$789$817$846$3,952
Maintenance$552$805$762$1,204$1,596$4,919
Repairs$0$0$127$306$449$882
Taxes & Fees$1,783$41$41$41$41$1,947
Financing$1,432$1,138$833$515$184$4,102
Depreciation$6,753$3,030$2,867$3,360$3,183$19,193
Fuel$1,749$1,802$1,856$1,912$1,969$9,288
True Cost to Own®$13,006$7,579$7,275$8,155$8,268$44,283

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$737$763$789$817$846$3,952
Maintenance$552$805$762$1,204$1,596$4,919
Repairs$0$0$127$306$449$882
Taxes & Fees$1,683$41$41$41$41$1,847
Financing$1,349$1,072$785$485$174$3,865
Depreciation$6,770$3,037$2,872$3,370$3,193$19,242
Fuel$1,749$1,802$1,856$1,912$1,969$9,288
True Cost to Own®$12,840$7,520$7,232$8,135$8,268$43,995

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$739$765$792$819$848$3,963
Maintenance$552$805$762$1,204$1,596$4,919
Repairs$0$0$127$306$449$882
Taxes & Fees$1,422$41$41$41$41$1,586
Financing$1,133$901$659$408$146$3,247
Depreciation$4,969$2,489$2,355$2,762$2,616$15,191
Fuel$1,697$1,748$1,801$1,855$1,910$9,011
True Cost to Own®$10,512$6,749$6,537$7,395$7,606$38,799

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$742$768$795$823$851$3,979
Maintenance$587$840$799$1,395$1,489$5,110
Repairs$0$0$144$344$505$993
Taxes & Fees$1,359$41$41$41$41$1,523
Financing$1,082$860$629$390$139$3,100
Depreciation$5,838$2,081$1,969$2,309$2,187$14,384
Fuel$1,805$1,859$1,915$1,973$2,032$9,584
True Cost to Own®$11,413$6,449$6,292$7,275$7,244$38,673

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 Rogue SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$744$770$797$825$854$3,990
Maintenance$587$840$799$1,395$1,489$5,110
Repairs$0$0$144$344$505$993
Taxes & Fees$1,842$41$41$41$41$2,006
Financing$1,480$1,177$862$532$191$4,242
Depreciation$7,255$3,110$2,942$3,448$3,267$20,022
Fuel$2,663$2,743$2,825$2,910$2,997$14,138
True Cost to Own®$14,571$8,681$8,410$9,495$9,344$50,501

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Rogue 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Advertisement
Build Your Rogue®
At a Glance:
  • 5 Colors
  • 4 Trims
  • 3 Packages
Choose A TrimNissanUSA.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Nissan Rogue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates