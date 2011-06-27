  1. Home
2022 Nissan Rogue Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Rogue
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,700
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG33 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG33 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/37 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)435.0/536.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Horsepower201 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves12
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,101 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Floor Mats +$385
Retractable Cargo Cover +$195
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Frameless Rearview Mirror w/Universal Remote +$400
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room41.1 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards +$180
Premium Paint +$395
Chrome Rear Bumper Protector +$170
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,452 lbs.
EPA interior volume137.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,553 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.5 in.
Length183.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,101 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
