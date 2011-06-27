  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. 2021 Nissan Rogue
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Nissan Rogue SV Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Rogue
More about the 2021 Rogue
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Rogue®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,740
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,740
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Cargo Packageyes
Floor Matsyes
SV Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,740
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,740
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,740
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Frameless Rearview Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,740
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Front head room41.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Premium Paintyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Maximum cargo capacity74.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Gross weight4486 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload954 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1350 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume137.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leatherette
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,740
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,740
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,740
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Nissan Rogue SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars