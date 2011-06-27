  1. Home
2021 Nissan Rogue SL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,000
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,000
SL Premium Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Floor Matsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,000
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Frameless Rearview Mirroryes
Interior Accent Lightingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,000
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,000
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Two-Tone Paintyes
Premium Paintyes
External Ground Lightingyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Premium Paint w/Two-Toneyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Maximum cargo capacity74.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3490 lbs.
Gross weight4619 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload1129 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1350 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Super Black/Pearl White TriCoat
  • Super Black/Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Super Black/Sunset Drift ChromaFlair
  • Super Black/Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Super Black/Boulder Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,000
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

