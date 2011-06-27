  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue
  4. 2021 Nissan Rogue
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Nissan Rogue S Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Rogue
More about the 2021 Rogue
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Rogue®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.5/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,650
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Floor Matsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,650
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,650
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Frameless Rearview Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,650
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Front head room41.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Premium Paintyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Maximum cargo capacity74.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3371 lbs.
Gross weight4486 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload1115 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1350 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume137.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Glacier White
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,650
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Nissan Rogue S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars