2020 Nissan Rogue Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SVSV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Offers in response to COVID-19(1 available)Show details
- 90 Day Deferred Payment for Retail, Lease or Finance - Expires 10/01/2020
90 Day Deferred Payment for Retail, Lease or FinanceRequirements and Restrictions:
Select returning NMAC lessees may be eligible for waiver of up to 2 remaining lease payments, plus waiver of lease disposition fee and/or up to $500 in excess wear and use charges, when purchasing or leasing a new Nissan Financed through NMAC. Nissan LEAF and Single-Pay lessees are ineligible for this offer. Residency restrictions may apply. Program not available in California. See your Nissan dealer for complete details.
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Cash Offers(5 available)Show details
- $3,000 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- $3,375 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $1,500 Lender - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $1,000 Natural Disaster Relief for Retail or Lease - Expires 11/09/2020
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Bonus Cash is available towards leasing on (24 - 60) monthly terms. Must finance through Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation using special lease rates.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,375
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing through NMAC using special rates. Must finance through NMAC. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Natural Disaster Relief for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/10/2020
- End
- 11/09/2020
Financing(6 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- Alternative APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 72 08/25/2020 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 12 08/25/2020 09/09/2020 0% 24 08/25/2020 09/09/2020 0% 36 08/25/2020 09/09/2020 0% 48 08/25/2020 09/09/2020 0% 60 08/25/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
