2020 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rogue SUV
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,679*
Total Cash Price
$34,002
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,679*
Total Cash Price
$34,002
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,565*
Total Cash Price
$29,450
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,407*
Total Cash Price
$27,844
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,715*
Total Cash Price
$37,750
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,968*
Total Cash Price
$26,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$5,053
|Maintenance
|$607
|$1,215
|$945
|$2,809
|$2,744
|$8,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,568
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,829
|$1,471
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,315
|Depreciation
|$7,888
|$2,018
|$1,910
|$2,242
|$2,122
|$16,180
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,332
|$7,273
|$6,751
|$8,840
|$8,482
|$45,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$5,053
|Maintenance
|$607
|$1,215
|$945
|$2,809
|$2,744
|$8,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,568
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,829
|$1,471
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,315
|Depreciation
|$7,888
|$2,018
|$1,910
|$2,242
|$2,122
|$16,180
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,332
|$7,273
|$6,751
|$8,840
|$8,482
|$45,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$936
|$4,377
|Maintenance
|$526
|$1,053
|$818
|$2,433
|$2,377
|$7,207
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,539
|Financing
|$1,584
|$1,274
|$943
|$590
|$213
|$4,604
|Depreciation
|$6,832
|$1,748
|$1,654
|$1,942
|$1,838
|$14,014
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,414
|$6,300
|$5,848
|$7,657
|$7,347
|$39,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$856
|$885
|$4,138
|Maintenance
|$497
|$995
|$774
|$2,300
|$2,247
|$6,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,284
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,498
|$1,204
|$891
|$557
|$202
|$4,352
|Depreciation
|$6,459
|$1,653
|$1,564
|$1,836
|$1,738
|$13,250
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,736
|$5,956
|$5,529
|$7,239
|$6,946
|$37,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$1,200
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,349
|$1,049
|$3,119
|$3,047
|$9,238
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,741
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,973
|Financing
|$2,030
|$1,633
|$1,208
|$756
|$274
|$5,901
|Depreciation
|$8,758
|$2,240
|$2,121
|$2,489
|$2,356
|$17,963
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,912
|$8,075
|$7,496
|$9,815
|$9,417
|$50,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,979
|Maintenance
|$478
|$957
|$744
|$2,212
|$2,161
|$6,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,235
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,399
|Financing
|$1,440
|$1,158
|$857
|$536
|$194
|$4,185
|Depreciation
|$6,211
|$1,589
|$1,504
|$1,765
|$1,671
|$12,740
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,285
|$5,727
|$5,316
|$6,961
|$6,679
|$35,968
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:not available
