2019 Nissan Rogue SL Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Rogue
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)449.5/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Torque262 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,990
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,990
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Floormats and Cargo Area Protector and First-Aid Kityes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,990
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,990
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,990
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Impact Sensorsyes
Rear USB Portsyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Premium Paintyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Maximum cargo capacity61.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3798 lbs.
Gross weight4815 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees
Maximum payload1017 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length184.5 in.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
EPA interior volume134.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
