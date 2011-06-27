2019 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rogue SUV
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,255*
Total Cash Price
$37,540
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,571*
Total Cash Price
$29,559
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,255*
Total Cash Price
$37,540
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,528*
Total Cash Price
$32,515
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,154*
Total Cash Price
$30,741
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$55,795*
Total Cash Price
$41,678
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$58,169*
Total Cash Price
$43,452
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,587*
Total Cash Price
$42,269
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,528*
Total Cash Price
$32,515
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,025*
Total Cash Price
$39,609
S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 10/18 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,320*
Total Cash Price
$33,106
SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 10/18 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,277*
Total Cash Price
$36,062
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$5,053
|Maintenance
|$607
|$1,215
|$945
|$2,809
|$2,744
|$8,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,558
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,767
|Financing
|$2,019
|$1,623
|$1,201
|$753
|$272
|$5,869
|Depreciation
|$11,815
|$2,045
|$1,933
|$2,269
|$2,150
|$20,212
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,439
|$7,452
|$6,887
|$8,941
|$8,536
|$50,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,979
|Maintenance
|$478
|$957
|$744
|$2,212
|$2,161
|$6,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,227
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,391
|Financing
|$1,590
|$1,278
|$946
|$593
|$214
|$4,621
|Depreciation
|$9,303
|$1,610
|$1,522
|$1,787
|$1,693
|$15,915
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,519
|$5,868
|$5,423
|$7,040
|$6,721
|$39,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$5,053
|Maintenance
|$607
|$1,215
|$945
|$2,809
|$2,744
|$8,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,558
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,767
|Financing
|$2,019
|$1,623
|$1,201
|$753
|$272
|$5,869
|Depreciation
|$11,815
|$2,045
|$1,933
|$2,269
|$2,150
|$20,212
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,439
|$7,452
|$6,887
|$8,941
|$8,536
|$50,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$936
|$4,377
|Maintenance
|$526
|$1,053
|$818
|$2,433
|$2,377
|$7,207
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,350
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,749
|$1,406
|$1,041
|$652
|$235
|$5,083
|Depreciation
|$10,233
|$1,771
|$1,674
|$1,966
|$1,862
|$17,507
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,971
|$6,455
|$5,965
|$7,744
|$7,393
|$43,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$856
|$885
|$4,138
|Maintenance
|$497
|$995
|$774
|$2,300
|$2,247
|$6,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,276
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,447
|Financing
|$1,654
|$1,329
|$984
|$617
|$223
|$4,806
|Depreciation
|$9,675
|$1,674
|$1,583
|$1,858
|$1,761
|$16,552
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,100
|$6,103
|$5,640
|$7,322
|$6,990
|$41,154
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$1,200
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$674
|$1,349
|$1,049
|$3,119
|$3,047
|$9,238
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,730
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,961
|Financing
|$2,242
|$1,802
|$1,334
|$836
|$302
|$6,516
|Depreciation
|$13,117
|$2,270
|$2,146
|$2,520
|$2,387
|$22,440
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,472
|$8,274
|$7,646
|$9,926
|$9,477
|$55,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$1,210
|$1,251
|$5,849
|Maintenance
|$703
|$1,407
|$1,094
|$3,252
|$3,177
|$9,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$638
|$1,255
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,804
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,045
|Financing
|$2,337
|$1,879
|$1,391
|$872
|$315
|$6,793
|Depreciation
|$13,675
|$2,367
|$2,237
|$2,627
|$2,489
|$23,395
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,343
|$8,626
|$7,972
|$10,349
|$9,880
|$58,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,098
|$1,137
|$1,177
|$1,217
|$5,690
|Maintenance
|$684
|$1,369
|$1,064
|$3,163
|$3,090
|$9,369
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$423
|$621
|$1,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,989
|Financing
|$2,274
|$1,828
|$1,353
|$848
|$306
|$6,608
|Depreciation
|$13,303
|$2,302
|$2,176
|$2,555
|$2,421
|$22,758
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,762
|$8,391
|$7,755
|$10,067
|$9,611
|$56,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$936
|$4,377
|Maintenance
|$526
|$1,053
|$818
|$2,433
|$2,377
|$7,207
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,350
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,749
|$1,406
|$1,041
|$652
|$235
|$5,083
|Depreciation
|$10,233
|$1,771
|$1,674
|$1,966
|$1,862
|$17,507
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,971
|$6,455
|$5,965
|$7,744
|$7,393
|$43,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,140
|$5,332
|Maintenance
|$641
|$1,282
|$997
|$2,964
|$2,896
|$8,780
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$397
|$582
|$1,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,644
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,864
|Financing
|$2,131
|$1,713
|$1,268
|$795
|$287
|$6,192
|Depreciation
|$12,466
|$2,157
|$2,039
|$2,395
|$2,269
|$21,326
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,455
|$7,863
|$7,267
|$9,434
|$9,006
|$53,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 10/18 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$922
|$953
|$4,456
|Maintenance
|$535
|$1,072
|$833
|$2,477
|$2,420
|$7,338
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$332
|$486
|$956
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,374
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,781
|$1,431
|$1,060
|$664
|$240
|$5,176
|Depreciation
|$10,419
|$1,803
|$1,705
|$2,001
|$1,896
|$17,825
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,261
|$6,572
|$6,074
|$7,885
|$7,528
|$44,320
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 10/18 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$937
|$970
|$1,004
|$1,038
|$4,854
|Maintenance
|$583
|$1,168
|$908
|$2,699
|$2,636
|$7,993
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$361
|$529
|$1,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,497
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,697
|Financing
|$1,940
|$1,559
|$1,154
|$723
|$261
|$5,638
|Depreciation
|$11,350
|$1,964
|$1,857
|$2,180
|$2,065
|$19,416
|Fuel
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$7,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,713
|$7,159
|$6,616
|$8,589
|$8,200
|$48,277
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Rogue
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Nissan Rogue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019