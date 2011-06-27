Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,020
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.0/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Midnight Editionyes
Premium Packageyes
Sun and Sound Touring Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,020
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,020
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Frameless Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/UGDOyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Midnight Edition Floormats and Carpeted Cargo Mat and First Aid Kityes
4-Piece Floormats and 2-Piece Cargo Area Protector and First-Aid Kityes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,020
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,020
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room41.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Premium Paintyes
Fog Lampsyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Maximum cargo capacity70.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3488 lbs.
Gross weight4590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees
Maximum payload1102 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height68.0 in.
EPA interior volume134.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Pine
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Magnetic Black
  • Scarlet Ember
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Monarch Orange
  • Caspian Blue
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,020
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,020
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,020
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
