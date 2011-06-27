Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rogue Hybrid
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,743*
Total Cash Price
$32,199
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,335*
Total Cash Price
$31,323
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,719*
Total Cash Price
$24,094
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,167*
Total Cash Price
$29,351
Rogue SUV
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,703*
Total Cash Price
$27,818
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,703*
Total Cash Price
$27,818
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,719*
Total Cash Price
$24,094
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,607*
Total Cash Price
$22,780
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,199*
Total Cash Price
$21,904
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,631*
Total Cash Price
$30,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue Hybrid SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$1,397
|$844
|$3,147
|$2,390
|$2,475
|$10,253
|Repairs
|$175
|$413
|$609
|$711
|$829
|$2,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,743
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,985
|Financing
|$1,732
|$1,392
|$1,032
|$644
|$234
|$5,033
|Depreciation
|$6,883
|$2,934
|$2,584
|$2,289
|$2,054
|$16,743
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,753
|$8,551
|$10,428
|$9,180
|$8,830
|$51,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue Hybrid SL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$5,633
|Maintenance
|$1,359
|$821
|$3,062
|$2,325
|$2,408
|$9,974
|Repairs
|$170
|$402
|$592
|$692
|$807
|$2,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,696
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,931
|Financing
|$1,685
|$1,354
|$1,004
|$626
|$227
|$4,896
|Depreciation
|$6,695
|$2,854
|$2,514
|$2,227
|$1,998
|$16,288
|Fuel
|$1,686
|$1,736
|$1,789
|$1,842
|$1,898
|$8,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,351
|$8,318
|$10,144
|$8,930
|$8,590
|$50,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue Hybrid SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$1,045
|$631
|$2,355
|$1,789
|$1,852
|$7,673
|Repairs
|$131
|$309
|$455
|$532
|$620
|$2,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,305
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,485
|Financing
|$1,296
|$1,042
|$772
|$482
|$175
|$3,766
|Depreciation
|$5,150
|$2,196
|$1,934
|$1,713
|$1,537
|$12,529
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,040
|$6,399
|$7,803
|$6,870
|$6,608
|$38,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue Hybrid SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$5,278
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$769
|$2,869
|$2,179
|$2,257
|$9,347
|Repairs
|$159
|$377
|$555
|$649
|$756
|$2,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,589
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,809
|Financing
|$1,579
|$1,269
|$941
|$587
|$213
|$4,588
|Depreciation
|$6,274
|$2,675
|$2,356
|$2,086
|$1,872
|$15,263
|Fuel
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$8,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,448
|$7,795
|$9,506
|$8,368
|$8,049
|$47,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$1,207
|$729
|$2,719
|$2,065
|$2,139
|$8,858
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,506
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,715
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,203
|$892
|$556
|$202
|$4,348
|Depreciation
|$5,946
|$2,535
|$2,233
|$1,977
|$1,774
|$14,465
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,746
|$7,388
|$9,009
|$7,931
|$7,629
|$44,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$1,207
|$729
|$2,719
|$2,065
|$2,139
|$8,858
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,506
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,715
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,203
|$892
|$556
|$202
|$4,348
|Depreciation
|$5,946
|$2,535
|$2,233
|$1,977
|$1,774
|$14,465
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,746
|$7,388
|$9,009
|$7,931
|$7,629
|$44,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$1,045
|$631
|$2,355
|$1,789
|$1,852
|$7,673
|Repairs
|$131
|$309
|$455
|$532
|$620
|$2,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,305
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,485
|Financing
|$1,296
|$1,042
|$772
|$482
|$175
|$3,766
|Depreciation
|$5,150
|$2,196
|$1,934
|$1,713
|$1,537
|$12,529
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,040
|$6,399
|$7,803
|$6,870
|$6,608
|$38,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$988
|$597
|$2,227
|$1,691
|$1,751
|$7,254
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$431
|$503
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,233
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,404
|Financing
|$1,225
|$985
|$730
|$456
|$165
|$3,561
|Depreciation
|$4,869
|$2,076
|$1,828
|$1,619
|$1,453
|$11,846
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,437
|$6,050
|$7,378
|$6,495
|$6,247
|$36,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$950
|$574
|$2,141
|$1,626
|$1,684
|$6,975
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,186
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,350
|Financing
|$1,178
|$947
|$702
|$438
|$159
|$3,424
|Depreciation
|$4,682
|$1,996
|$1,758
|$1,557
|$1,397
|$11,390
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,036
|$5,817
|$7,094
|$6,245
|$6,007
|$35,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$1,340
|$809
|$3,019
|$2,293
|$2,374
|$9,835
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,672
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,904
|Financing
|$1,661
|$1,335
|$990
|$618
|$224
|$4,828
|Depreciation
|$6,602
|$2,814
|$2,479
|$2,195
|$1,970
|$16,060
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,151
|$8,202
|$10,003
|$8,805
|$8,470
|$49,631
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Rogue
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Nissan Rogue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019