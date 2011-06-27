Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Appearance Packageyes
Family Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
4-Piece Floormats and 2-Piece Cargo Area Protectoryes
4-Piece Floormats and 5-Piece Cargo Area Protectoryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Premium Paintyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3554 lbs.
Gross weight4678 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.4 degrees
Maximum payload1124 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.6 in.
EPA interior volume134.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monarch Orange
  • Glacier White
  • Gun Metallic
  • Midnight Jade
  • Magnetic Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Caspian Blue
  • Palatial Ruby
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R17 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Rogue Inventory

