Used 2016 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rogue SUV
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,142*
Total Cash Price
$19,016
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,090*
Total Cash Price
$24,150
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,090*
Total Cash Price
$24,150
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,456*
Total Cash Price
$20,918
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,468*
Total Cash Price
$19,777
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,730*
Total Cash Price
$26,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|Maintenance
|$1,764
|$780
|$684
|$613
|$2,062
|$5,903
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,036
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,200
|Financing
|$1,023
|$822
|$609
|$381
|$138
|$2,973
|Depreciation
|$4,536
|$1,722
|$1,516
|$1,343
|$1,205
|$10,322
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,636
|$5,761
|$5,383
|$5,063
|$6,299
|$33,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$5,015
|Maintenance
|$2,240
|$991
|$869
|$779
|$2,619
|$7,497
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,524
|Financing
|$1,299
|$1,044
|$773
|$484
|$175
|$3,776
|Depreciation
|$5,761
|$2,187
|$1,925
|$1,706
|$1,530
|$13,109
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,508
|$7,316
|$6,836
|$6,430
|$8,000
|$42,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$5,015
|Maintenance
|$2,240
|$991
|$869
|$779
|$2,619
|$7,497
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,524
|Financing
|$1,299
|$1,044
|$773
|$484
|$175
|$3,776
|Depreciation
|$5,761
|$2,187
|$1,925
|$1,706
|$1,530
|$13,109
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,508
|$7,316
|$6,836
|$6,430
|$8,000
|$42,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|Maintenance
|$1,940
|$858
|$752
|$674
|$2,268
|$6,493
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$592
|$693
|$811
|$3,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,140
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,320
|Financing
|$1,125
|$904
|$670
|$419
|$152
|$3,270
|Depreciation
|$4,990
|$1,894
|$1,668
|$1,477
|$1,326
|$11,354
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,700
|$6,337
|$5,921
|$5,569
|$6,929
|$36,456
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$4,107
|Maintenance
|$1,835
|$811
|$711
|$638
|$2,144
|$6,139
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,248
|Financing
|$1,064
|$855
|$633
|$396
|$144
|$3,092
|Depreciation
|$4,717
|$1,791
|$1,577
|$1,397
|$1,253
|$10,735
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,061
|$5,991
|$5,598
|$5,266
|$6,551
|$34,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,568
|Maintenance
|$2,487
|$1,100
|$964
|$864
|$2,907
|$8,323
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,461
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,442
|$1,159
|$859
|$537
|$195
|$4,192
|Depreciation
|$6,396
|$2,428
|$2,138
|$1,894
|$1,699
|$14,554
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,997
|$8,123
|$7,590
|$7,139
|$8,882
|$46,730
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Rogue
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Nissan Rogue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019