Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SL Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Rogue
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,280
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
mast antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front, side, and rear view with simulated aerial camerayes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,280
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Auto-Dimming Inside Mirroryes
4-Piece Floormatsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,280
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,280
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Blindzone Mirrors- Heatedyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Maximum cargo capacity70.0 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.3 cu.ft.
Height66.3 in.
EPA interior volume145.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Graphite Blue
  • Saharan Sun
  • Midnight Jade
  • Moonlight White
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,280
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
