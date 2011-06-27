Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rogue SUV
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,411*
Total Cash Price
$16,121
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,411*
Total Cash Price
$16,121
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,095*
Total Cash Price
$12,694
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,805*
Total Cash Price
$13,963
SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,179*
Total Cash Price
$13,202
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,204*
Total Cash Price
$17,899
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$4,774
|Maintenance
|$838
|$747
|$2,051
|$573
|$1,538
|$5,747
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$899
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,107
|Financing
|$867
|$697
|$516
|$323
|$117
|$2,520
|Depreciation
|$3,922
|$1,544
|$1,360
|$1,205
|$1,082
|$9,114
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,369
|$6,034
|$7,144
|$5,509
|$6,355
|$34,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rogue SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$4,774
|Maintenance
|$838
|$747
|$2,051
|$573
|$1,538
|$5,747
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$899
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,107
|Financing
|$867
|$697
|$516
|$323
|$117
|$2,520
|Depreciation
|$3,922
|$1,544
|$1,360
|$1,205
|$1,082
|$9,114
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,369
|$6,034
|$7,144
|$5,509
|$6,355
|$34,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$708
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$3,759
|Maintenance
|$660
|$588
|$1,615
|$451
|$1,211
|$4,525
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$708
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$872
|Financing
|$683
|$549
|$406
|$254
|$92
|$1,984
|Depreciation
|$3,088
|$1,216
|$1,071
|$949
|$852
|$7,176
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,377
|$4,751
|$5,625
|$4,338
|$5,004
|$27,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$726
|$647
|$1,777
|$496
|$1,332
|$4,978
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$779
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$959
|Financing
|$751
|$604
|$447
|$279
|$101
|$2,182
|Depreciation
|$3,397
|$1,338
|$1,178
|$1,044
|$937
|$7,894
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,115
|$5,226
|$6,188
|$4,772
|$5,504
|$29,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rogue SUV SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$3,909
|Maintenance
|$686
|$612
|$1,680
|$469
|$1,259
|$4,706
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$736
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$907
|Financing
|$710
|$571
|$422
|$264
|$96
|$2,063
|Depreciation
|$3,212
|$1,265
|$1,114
|$987
|$886
|$7,463
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,672
|$4,941
|$5,850
|$4,512
|$5,204
|$28,179
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rogue SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,300
|Maintenance
|$931
|$829
|$2,277
|$636
|$1,708
|$6,380
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,230
|Financing
|$963
|$774
|$572
|$358
|$130
|$2,797
|Depreciation
|$4,354
|$1,715
|$1,510
|$1,338
|$1,201
|$10,118
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,402
|$6,699
|$7,931
|$6,117
|$7,056
|$38,204
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Rogue in Virginia is:not available
