Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SV Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,510
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,510
SL Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,510
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front, side, and rear view with simulated aerial camerayes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,510
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Floor Mats and Cargo Area Protectoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,510
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,510
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Aluminum Kick Platesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight4339 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach21.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Graphite Blue
  • Black Amethyst
  • Frosted Steel
  • Cayenne Red
  • Pearl White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,510
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,510
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
