Used 2010 Nissan Rogue S Krom Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,060
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,060
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,060
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,060
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Floor and Cargo Mats, Carpetedyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,060
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3281 lbs.
Gross weight4327 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Angle of approach21.8 degrees
Maximum payload953 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length182.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Exterior Colors
  • Wicked Black
  • Venom Red Pearl
  • Gotham Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,060
P225/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,060
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,060
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
