Used 2008 Nissan Rogue S Features & Specs
|Overview
See Rogue Inventory
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/429.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Torque
|175 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Front track
|60.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3267 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4233 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|28.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.37 cd.
|Angle of approach
|21.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|953 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.7 degrees
|Length
|182.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|65.3 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Rear track
|61.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|P215/70R16 tires
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Rogue
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,430
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2008 Nissan Rogue S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic