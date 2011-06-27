Used 2008 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews

CVT transmission problems bille60 , 08/07/2013 71 of 71 people found this review helpful We bought our 2008 Rogue S AWD new from the dealership. Nice looking, fun to drive, great safety features, and the AWD is fantastic. Never had to be towed. I noticed the transmission had a slight high pitch whine when it was new - going up steep hills. I thought it was just normal for a CVT. Then as time went on (about 20,000 miles) the transmission developed a loud high pitch whine going up steep hills - especially in the summer heat. At 30,503 miles the dealer replaced the transmission fluid because of my complaints about the CVT noise. Nissan has replaced 2 CVT transmissions so far. Report Abuse

HeLLOOOOO Nissan- Can you hear us? Anne Luchetti , 10/07/2015 SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful I have same frustration and negative review of CVT as most owners here...I have owned this vehicle from 0 to current 128,000 miles. I had NO indication of a problem with the transmission. Yesterday I got in the car, put the car in gear and it will not move. Like it is in neutral. The engine just raced. Towed to Nissan. Service manager says "its your trannie--it will be $3,952 to install a rebuilt one." Seriously! Dealer said that was the best he could do. How can there be so many problems with this particular CVT Transmission and Nissan not have a better plan to deal with this particular defect. I then had it towed to a transmission shop....since it is NOT covered under warranty anyhow I am going to give them a shot. At least they are offering a 12 month warranty on their job! When you take care of your vehicle It should not fail in this manner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bad Transmissions - Terrible customer service Huzefa Mamoola , 04/06/2016 SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful No Nissans for me again! Rogue CVT Transmission failed at 119K, got it fixed under warranty from the dealer. The car failed in Savannah, GA, 640 Miles from my home. After 1280+ miles of driving to and from Savannah to collect the vehicle, the Nissan 1 rep kept saying that they don't have any policy to at least reimburse me for the rental car for the trip nor even gave me vouchers for future repairs in the vehicle, nor was willing to commit to increasing the warranty period on the new transmission. They stuck to their 'policy' throughout the conversation about not reimbursing anything. No goodwill towards the customer and no regard of what the customer has been through with a transmission failure in a car that I hoped will go at least to 200K miles without major issues. Everything was a 'No, not in our policy'. Nissan, you lost a customer today forever. Adios. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

CVT failed for us too! Never buy Nissan! darehauf , 06/04/2015 SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought our 2008 Nissan Rogue SL new at the dealership and the transmission failed at 50K miles. It was replaced under warranty. Since then, our warranty has expired (130K miles now). Now, the new CVT has also failed and we have to pay out of pocket to fix it. The drive shaft also failed as did the A/C compressor. We've put over $5K into this car in repairs since hitting 120K miles. Save yourself the money and frustration and don't buy this car or any Nissan for that matter. If you already own one, sell it before you lose all your money. This thing is a piece of junk with a warranty that conveniently expires shortly before the CVT fails for good. Argh. Report Abuse