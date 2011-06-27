  1. Home
2022 Nissan Rogue Sport SL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Rogue Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,890
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/464.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower141 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity881 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
SL Premium Package +$2,280
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Plates +$410
Carpeted Cargo Area Protector, Floor Mats and First Aid Kit +$290
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rail Cross Bars +$355
Splash Guards +$170
Premium Paint +$395
Chrome Rear Bumper Protector +$165
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,474 lbs.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,355 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height63.4 in.
Length172.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload881 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.3 in.
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Monarch Orange Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
