2021 Nissan Rogue Sport SL Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Rogue Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,590
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
SL Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Cargo Area Protector, Floor Mats and First Aid Kityes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Premium Paintyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity53.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3397 lbs.
Gross weight4355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.7 degrees
Maximum payload958 lbs.
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Length172.8 in.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width72.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nitro Lime Metallic
  • Caspian Blue Metallic
  • Monarch Orange Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Magnetic Black Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
