2021 Nissan Rogue Sport SV Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,530
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|362.5/464.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
|SV Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpeted Cargo Area Protector, Floor Mats and First Aid Kit
|yes
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Premium Paint
|yes
|Chrome Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|53.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3349 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4355 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.0 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|17.7 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1006 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|28.6 degrees
|Length
|172.8 in.
|Ground clearance
|7.4 in.
|Height
|63.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|115.9 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.2 in.
|Width
|72.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|215/60R17 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
