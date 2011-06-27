2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

love the car Kota Colin Ramirez , 10/02/2019 SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had the car (Rogue Sport SL FWD) for a month (if you live in a place where the roads are loose, snow, dirt, gravel. I would use the AWD version), and I agree the engine is underpowered. But I disagree with the seats I live in Carlsbad, and I went on a trip to the Onyx summit, east of L.A. 7 hours in the car and it was very comfortable. im planning to drive over to anchorage. The only faults I have found, and im being honest, the engine is underpowered. You will feel a lot of the bumps (if its a pothole, not usual bumps), the road noise is excessive but not to the annoying point where you just want to stop, and the cargo size you can fit 2 suitcases with the parcel cover but with 2 carry on's you cant have the parcel cover (doesn't fit). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Rogue Sport Rocks! Annie Gone Rogue , 05/29/2019 S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful Melinials will love the technology more than I. There's a lot to learn for a 60+ Baby Boomer, but I'll get the hang of what I'll use. I would prefer not to have a touch screen...That's too much eyes off the road time for me, and find I travel alone 99.99% of the time, I'm stuck with not using the available technology effectively, or not at all. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Absolute Disappointment and Unsafe Pro-pilot Sid Arya , 05/13/2019 SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 31 of 35 people found this review helpful I leased this car knowing that the engine was under-powered, so i am at fault there. What i did not know was about the pro-pilot and what to expect. As a customer i paid a premium for these new advanced features. With the pro-pilot on , the car is expected to center itself in the lanes in highway driving conditions. It does for the most part...that is the kicker..'for the most part' . For the part it does not, it puts safety at risk. Last weekend on a drive from Chicago to southern Illinois, this is exactly what happened. The pro-pilot kept taking the car over the shoulder line. Thank god I noticed it on time and took corrective action. When do you take the said corrective action, there is resistance in the steering. You have to be even more alert while driving on the pro-pilot. So what is the point of having a feature that is supposed to make driving less stressful and safe. Added to that, I had to turn off the lane departure. Every time you try to change lanes to pass, the lane departure warning comes on and followed by the steering resistance. Next major issue is the road noise. I dont know, it is probably the performance tires on the SL. It is loud. Not desirable for long trips. While the noise is an annoyance, the pro-pilot is hazard. The concept is novel but, I think it was released out to the market without proper testing and the technology has a long way to go. Should have just stuck with the Murano :\ Performance Comfort Report Abuse

NANA'S SPORTY SUV NANA SPORTY SUV , 06/18/2019 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 25 of 28 people found this review helpful It is the perfect size for an older adult. I have plenty of space to travel , haul grand children around, and running errands. I love it is sporty, but yet classy looking. I purchased the Sport Rouge brand new off the lot......I commute approx. 45 min each way to work and it is a comfortable ride and just the right size. I do wish it was a 6V, but I feel it has a enough power. The gas mileage is great . I am very happy with my choice and plan to drive my Sport Rouge for years to come. Performance Report Abuse