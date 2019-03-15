  1. Home
date 2019-03-15
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(17)
2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV

What’s new

  • New Safety Shield 360 suite of safety features now standard on SV and SL trims
  • New ProPilot Assist advanced driving aids are optional for SV trim and standard on SL
  • Touchscreen is larger, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
  • Part of the first Rogue Sport generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Cargo space is impressive for the class
  • Small size means good maneuverability in tight city spaces
  • Lots of available driving aids and tech
  • Engine is underpowered and noisy
  • Bumpy ride quality when equipped with optional 19-inch wheels
  • Front seats aren't comfortable on long trips
MSRP Starting at
$22,340
Save as much as $5,438
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,752 with Edmunds

2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which Rogue Sport does Edmunds recommend?

We'd get the SV trim level for the Rogue Sport. You get more safety and convenience features at this level, and it doesn't cost much more than the base S trim. You can also order the robust SV Technology package, which adds many of the high-tech options from the range-topping SL.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport is the little sibling of the regular Nissan Rogue. It's smaller and less expensive, which will likely make it more appealing if you live in a congested urban area or are on a tight budget. It also has its own set of advantages, but some drawbacks as well.

Based on its spec sheet alone, the Rogue Sport makes a lot of sense. It has enough room for four adults, and its cargo area ranks it among the most spacious extra-small crossover SUVs you'll find. Plus, Nissan equips it with a ton of standard and available advanced driving aids. But the Rogue Sport is also painfully slow — even with just a driver onboard — and it's not much fun to drive. The poorly cushioned seats and stiff ride also make for an uncomfortable passenger experience.

Overall, the Rogue Sport might be worth a look if you absolutely need maximum interior space from this class of vehicle or are attracted to its ProPilot Assist suite of driver aids. Otherwise, other similarly priced crossover SUVs, including Nissan's own Kicks, are likely to serve you better.

2019 Nissan Rogue Sport models

The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport is a five-passenger subcompact crossover SUV with three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The S trim is pretty basic, but SV and SL get some desirable upgrades. All Rogue Sport trims come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 147 pound-feet of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is optional on all trims.

Standard feature highlights for the S include 16-inch steel wheels, LED daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, cruise control, air conditioning, rear air vents, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide and recline, a cargo cover, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with satellite radio and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also included are a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning with automatic braking.

The Rogue Sport's SV trim adds upgrades such as 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights and high-beam control, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a six-speaker audio system. Additional safety features include lane departure warning and mitigation, a pedestrian detection function for the forward collision warning system, and rear parking sensors with automatic braking.

The top-of-the-line SL trim includes 19-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, remote engine start, leather upholstery, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, NissanConnect emergency communications, a navigation system, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio. Nissan's ProPilot Assist suite is also added, which pairs adaptive cruise control and steering assist.

Seventeen-inch wheels are available for base models via the S Appearance package. And many of the SL's standard features, such as heated seats and the navigation system, are optional for SV trims in the SV Technology package. For the SL only, you can opt for a Premium package that adds a sunroof, LED headlights and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Rogue Sport SV (2.0L inline-4 | CVT automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Rogue Sport has received some revisions, including the addition of the ProPilot Assist feature for 2019. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Rogue Sport, however.

Scorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort6.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Driving

6.5
Don't expect a sporty driving experience with the incongruously named Rogue Sport. It's one of the slowest vehicles in its class. Around turns, it is stable but does little to inspire driver enthusiasm.

Acceleration

5.0
Passing maneuvers require a lot of planning. Acceleration is a long, arduous process even when the accelerator is pressed to the floor. Other compact crossovers are slow, but this Nissan is one of the most lethargic we've tested. It takes 10.2 seconds to cover 0-60 mph.

Braking

7.5
The braking is sound and predictable. The pedal effort is just right, and the brakes respond intuitively around town. Braking performance at our test track was decent, with the Rogue Sport stopping from 60 mph in 115 feet.

Steering

6.0
There's little joy in this vague and lifeless steering even if it is a bit tighter than the standard Rogue. The steering weight is on the heavy side with a slow return to center and an artificial feel. Plus, the flat-bottom steering wheel is a strange choice in a subcompact crossover.

Handling

7.0
Handling is tidy and acceptable, but don't be fooled by its Sport badge. It's relatively flat through corners and has modest limits. The all-season tires squeal readily on curvy roads. It has good maneuverability in traffic and tight quarters due to its smaller-than-Rogue size.

Drivability

6.5
The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) makes for smooth progress (no shift shock). There's still some elastic-like lag and rpm variability, as with all CVT automatics, but it's better than past efforts. The modest power means that getting onto the highway takes a lot of throttle input and planning.

Comfort

6.5
There's a mixed bag of good attributes and areas that could be better. Ride quality is decent until the pavement gets bumpy. Climate control is effective, but the midlevel SV seats don't distinguish themselves. Engine noise is more prominent than we'd like, though the cabin otherwise filters out noise well.

Seat comfort

6.5
Despite adjustable lumbar support, the front seats' flat and overly soft bottom cushions aren't cut out for long trips. The side bolsters do a good job of holding you in place through corners, but we suggest the higher trim level SL's well-padded seats if given the choice.

Ride comfort

6.5
The standard 17-inch wheels allow for a lot of tire sidewall, which absorbs some small road imperfections. But the Rogue Sport's stiff suspension translates into a rough ride over most city streets. Highway ride comfort is acceptable for the class but stiff compared to the standard Rogue.

Noise & vibration

6.0
Road and wind noise is reasonably well-suppressed, but engine noise is prominent when merging onto the highway. The six-speaker audio system rattled significantly at 70 percent of max volume.

Climate control

7.5
Air conditioning is very cold in the Rogue Sport. When the system is set to 74 degrees, the temperature feels more like 68 degrees. Dual-zone automatic climate control is standard on the midlevel SV trim as are rear center-console vents.

Interior

7.5
The cabin is roomy and easy to get into and out of, and the fundamentals work well. Forward visibility is solid and the front seat spacious. Four adults can fit with surprising ease, though as with much of the competition, backseat legroom is limited.

Ease of use

7.0
The easy-to-see controls on the dashboard mean you can execute infotainment commands with relative simplicity if you rely on the dashboard. The steering wheel buttons, however, are small and hard to see, so they'll take some additional getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Thanks to relatively tall doors and a low step-over height, you can slide in and out of the front or the back seat with minimal ducking. This ease of entry and exit is a strength of the subcompact crossover class and an area where the Rogue Sport does well.

Driving position

7.0
The tilt-and-telescoping wheel might be positioned a bit low for some drivers, but it's not a deal-breaker. The power-adjustable driver's seat has good range for the driver. Whatever your position, the dashboard controls seem far away.

Roominess

8.0
On par with the Honda HR-V, the Rogue Sport has generous headroom in both the front and rear seat. As per class averages, legroom is limited but still roomy enough for adults in all four main seating positions.

Visibility

7.5
The large windshield, low dashboard and relatively small dashboard pillars afford good forward visibility. The tall windows allow for wide visibility and the blind-spot monitoring system (optional) works well.

Quality

6.5
Most of the interior plastics are hard but aesthetically pleasing. Unfortunately, when you get a bit closer, the glossy piano-black trim looks slightly cheap and collects dust and smudges easily. But the cabin felt well-assembled, and there were no noticeable rattles or squeaks.

Utility

7.5
The Rogue Sport has above-average cargo space, especially when the back seat is folded. Cabin storage is about average, with the usual assortment of bins and cubbies. Car seats are accommodated at the outboard positions, though the front seats need to move forward for rearward-facing car seats.

Small-item storage

6.5
Two cupholders in front are complemented by skinny, long door pockets and a medium-size center console. Rear-seat door storage is a little smaller than we'd like and barely able to accommodate a small water bottle.

Cargo space

8.0
There's more cargo space in the Rogue Sport than what you'll find in other pint-size crossovers. With the rear seats down, it offers 61.1 cubic feet of cargo space. Behind the rear seats, our Rogue Sport has 20.0 cubic feet. S models without the cargo floor covers can hold up to 22.9 cubes.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
Two sets of lower LATCH points and three upper tether points on the back of the seats are standard for the class, as is the relatively limited space for child seats. Two relatively compact seats will fit well, but putting in three or installing larger infant seats will be tough.

Technology

7.5
The Rogue Sport's available driver aids help it score high in this category. The 360-degree camera and rear cross-traffic alert systems are rare at this price point, as are systems that can truly rival ProPilot Assist. Audio quality and center-screen resolution are the weak links in the system.

Smartphone integration

8.0
In subcompact SUV territory, you won't find many vehicles that offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, but these features come standard on every Rogue Sport. Only one USB port limits the number of devices that can charge or connect at one time.

Driver aids

8.5
The Rogue Sport's surround-view camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems are rare in the subcompact SUV class, and all worked well in our testing. No rival offers a suite of advanced driving aids such as ProPilot Assist.

Voice control

7.0
NissanConnect voice controls (optional) allow for commands that change radio stations, select songs via iPhone, or find a navigation destination. In our tests, the controls were relatively simple in structure and understood our voice commands without many repeated attempts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport.

5 star reviews: 70%
4 star reviews: 11%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 13%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 17 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • interior
  • brakes
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • engine
  • road noise
  • technology
  • handling & steering
  • safety
  • maintenance & parts
  • climate control
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • infotainment system
  • value
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, love the car
Kota Colin Ramirez,
SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I have had the car (Rogue Sport SL FWD) for a month (if you live in a place where the roads are loose, snow, dirt, gravel. I would use the AWD version), and I agree the engine is underpowered. But I disagree with the seats I live in Carlsbad, and I went on a trip to the Onyx summit, east of L.A. 7 hours in the car and it was very comfortable. im planning to drive over to anchorage. The only faults I have found, and im being honest, the engine is underpowered. You will feel a lot of the bumps (if its a pothole, not usual bumps), the road noise is excessive but not to the annoying point where you just want to stop, and the cargo size you can fit 2 suitcases with the parcel cover but with 2 carry on's you cant have the parcel cover (doesn't fit).

5 out of 5 stars, The Rogue Sport Rocks!
Annie Gone Rogue,
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Melinials will love the technology more than I. There's a lot to learn for a 60+ Baby Boomer, but I'll get the hang of what I'll use. I would prefer not to have a touch screen...That's too much eyes off the road time for me, and find I travel alone 99.99% of the time, I'm stuck with not using the available technology effectively, or not at all.

2 out of 5 stars, Absolute Disappointment and Unsafe Pro-pilot
Sid Arya,
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I leased this car knowing that the engine was under-powered, so i am at fault there. What i did not know was about the pro-pilot and what to expect. As a customer i paid a premium for these new advanced features. With the pro-pilot on , the car is expected to center itself in the lanes in highway driving conditions. It does for the most part...that is the kicker..'for the most part' . For the part it does not, it puts safety at risk. Last weekend on a drive from Chicago to southern Illinois, this is exactly what happened. The pro-pilot kept taking the car over the shoulder line. Thank god I noticed it on time and took corrective action. When do you take the said corrective action, there is resistance in the steering. You have to be even more alert while driving on the pro-pilot. So what is the point of having a feature that is supposed to make driving less stressful and safe. Added to that, I had to turn off the lane departure. Every time you try to change lanes to pass, the lane departure warning comes on and followed by the steering resistance. Next major issue is the road noise. I dont know, it is probably the performance tires on the SL. It is loud. Not desirable for long trips. While the noise is an annoyance, the pro-pilot is hazard. The concept is novel but, I think it was released out to the market without proper testing and the technology has a long way to go. Should have just stuck with the Murano :\

5 out of 5 stars, NANA'S SPORTY SUV
NANA SPORTY SUV,
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

It is the perfect size for an older adult. I have plenty of space to travel , haul grand children around, and running errands. I love it is sporty, but yet classy looking. I purchased the Sport Rouge brand new off the lot......I commute approx. 45 min each way to work and it is a comfortable ride and just the right size. I do wish it was a 6V, but I feel it has a enough power. The gas mileage is great . I am very happy with my choice and plan to drive my Sport Rouge for years to come.

Write a review

See all 17 reviews

Features & Specs

SV 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SV 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$25,490
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$22,340
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,690
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SV 4dr SUV features & specs
SV 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$24,140
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Rogue Sport safety features:

Intelligent Around View Monitor
Offers a top-down view of the car's surroundings for easier and safer parking maneuvers.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns you when the vehicle is drifting out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Helps avoid collisions by warning the driver of approaching vehicles while the car is in reverse.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.3%

Nissan Rogue Sport vs. the competition

Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Nissan Rogue

The Rogue offers a lot more room than the Rogue Sport, along with a more powerful and slightly more fuel-efficient engine. If you can stretch your budget, the Rogue is more appealing overall. To learn more about the Rogues of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2014 Nissan Rogue SL AWD.

Compare Nissan Rogue Sport & Nissan Rogue features

Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Honda HR-V

The Rogue Sport and the Honda HR-V both compete in the subcompact crossover class and match up well in most areas. We give the slight nod to the Honda for its superior versatility and clever interior storage solutions. The HR-V is also a bit quicker and more fuel-efficient than the Rogue Sport.

Compare Nissan Rogue Sport & Honda HR-V features

Nissan Rogue Sport vs. Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona is one of our top-rated subcompact crossovers and should be on the short list of any buyer looking for an extra-small crossover SUV. Its cargo area isn't as large as those of some competitors, but we love its excellent tech interface, roomy interior and superb handling characteristics. It's also one of the few in the class to offer a more powerful engine option.

Compare Nissan Rogue Sport & Hyundai Kona features

More about the 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport

2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV Overview

The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV is offered in the following styles: SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Rogue Sport SUV 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Rogue Sport SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Rogue Sport SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SV, S, SL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport SUV here.

