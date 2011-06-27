  1. Home
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
S Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity61.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3232 lbs.
Gross weight4340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1115 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length172.4 in.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height62.5 in.
EPA interior volume118.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width72.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caspian Blue
  • Palatial Ruby
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
215/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
