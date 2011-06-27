Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,020
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
SV All-Weather Packageyes
SV Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Frameless Rear View Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
2-Piece Carpet Cargo Area Protectoryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Premium Paintyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity53.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3265 lbs.
Gross weight4340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1075 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length172.4 in.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height62.5 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width72.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nitro Lime
  • Mocha Almond
  • Magnetic Black
  • Pearl White
  • Monarch Orange
  • Caspian Blue
  • Palatial Ruby
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/60R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
