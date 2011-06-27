  1. Home
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue Select SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Rogue Select
5(0%)4(33%)3(33%)2(16%)1(18%)
2.8
6 reviews
List Price Range
$7,999 - $13,998
Used Rogue Select for Sale
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

unsure about the 2014 Rogue Select

Angela, 07/16/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I have had my Rogue Select for 4 years now. I have had absolutely no problems with it up until now. (only had to do routine maintenance) I only have 37K miles on it, because i live close to work and everything i need, and don't have to do much driving. At 37K, i had trouble with the car. It was shaky when idling, hesitant with acceleration, and one time when i started it up, it shook pretty bad, and then shut off. I took it to the dealership hoping it might be an issue my warranty would cover, but it did not. I had to pay $500 to have the mass airflow sensor replaced and the broken engine air filter bracket replaced. I was upset about this, as I feel something like that should not go wrong on a new-ish car with such low mileage. I also read online elsewhere that some folks have had issues with the transmission at around 60K miles or less, and they have had to replace the transmission. That really worries me, so i'm thinking of trading this car in for something more reliable. I really like my car other than that; i enjoy driving it, it's comfortable, easy to drive, and has the space i need. I'm not sure what i will be doing with this car in the near future.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A long term review

Chris, 02/25/2020
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
I own a 2014 Nissan Rogue select. I bought it with 3400 miles on it. Currently I have 64000 miles on it and have only had to do maintenance to it. I’m lucky I haven’t had any major issues with it except a small exhaust issue which was fixed. I get about 22 mpg on average which isn’t impressive . Yes the vehicle does have a cvt drone sound at times. My rogue is a decent In the snow . Overall I’m happy with this rogue and would recommend one like it too anyone.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Rogue looks like aLexus

NASCAR 7, 06/06/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Look for low milage

Performance
Comfort
Rogue Select low miles

Mike, 06/18/2018
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Was a good value, bought used with low miles, traded in with low miles. Served its purpose, now on to a Murano.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
overall satisfied

bruce, 05/21/2019
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
blind spots,awd good in snow,cvt transmission takes some time to get use to

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
