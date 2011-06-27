  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan Quest Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Quest
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,230
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,230
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,230
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Cargo Netyes
Value Cargo Packageyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,230
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,230
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Rear head room41.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Premium Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Dual Opening Glass Moonroofyes
Tow Packageyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Maximum cargo capacity108.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4553 lbs.
Gross weight5818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1250 lbs.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height73.0 in.
EPA interior volume210.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Dark Mahogany
  • Titanium
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,230
P235/55R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,230
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,230
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
