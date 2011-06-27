Used 2016 Nissan Quest Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Quest Minivan
S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,339*
Total Cash Price
$13,082
SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,261*
Total Cash Price
$16,614
SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,261*
Total Cash Price
$16,614
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,273*
Total Cash Price
$14,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Quest Minivan S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$3,999
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$719
|$615
|$525
|$1,722
|$5,033
|Repairs
|$372
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$733
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$917
|Financing
|$704
|$565
|$419
|$262
|$95
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$3,284
|$1,233
|$1,085
|$961
|$863
|$7,426
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,680
|$5,193
|$4,933
|$4,716
|$5,817
|$29,339
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Quest Minivan SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,844
|$913
|$781
|$667
|$2,187
|$6,392
|Repairs
|$472
|$546
|$639
|$748
|$872
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$931
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,165
|Financing
|$894
|$718
|$532
|$333
|$121
|$2,597
|Depreciation
|$4,171
|$1,566
|$1,378
|$1,220
|$1,096
|$9,431
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,024
|$6,595
|$6,265
|$5,989
|$7,388
|$37,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Quest Minivan SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$1,844
|$913
|$781
|$667
|$2,187
|$6,392
|Repairs
|$472
|$546
|$639
|$748
|$872
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$931
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,165
|Financing
|$894
|$718
|$532
|$333
|$121
|$2,597
|Depreciation
|$4,171
|$1,566
|$1,378
|$1,220
|$1,096
|$9,431
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,024
|$6,595
|$6,265
|$5,989
|$7,388
|$37,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Quest Minivan Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$854
|$879
|$905
|$933
|$4,399
|Maintenance
|$1,597
|$791
|$677
|$578
|$1,894
|$5,536
|Repairs
|$409
|$473
|$553
|$648
|$756
|$2,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$806
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,009
|Financing
|$774
|$622
|$461
|$288
|$105
|$2,250
|Depreciation
|$3,612
|$1,356
|$1,194
|$1,057
|$949
|$8,169
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,548
|$5,712
|$5,426
|$5,188
|$6,399
|$32,273
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Quest in Virginia is:not available
