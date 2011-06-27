  1. Home
Used 2015 Nissan Quest SV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Quest
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,280
See Quest Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,280
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,280
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,280
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Cargo Netyes
Value Cargo Packageyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Floor Matsyes
DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,280
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Front head room42.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room64.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Rear head room41.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Tow Packageyes
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Roof Railsyes
Special Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Protection Packageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Maximum cargo capacity108.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight5818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1416 lbs.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height71.5 in.
EPA interior volume214.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Titanium
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,280
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/65R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,280
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
