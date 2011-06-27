Used 2015 Nissan Quest Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Quest Minivan
S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,825*
Total Cash Price
$17,671
Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,825*
Total Cash Price
$17,671
SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,628*
Total Cash Price
$15,305
SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,571*
Total Cash Price
$13,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Quest Minivan S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$5,009
|Maintenance
|$900
|$763
|$652
|$1,934
|$1,502
|$5,752
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,219
|Financing
|$950
|$765
|$566
|$353
|$128
|$2,762
|Depreciation
|$4,721
|$1,750
|$1,541
|$1,364
|$1,226
|$10,601
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,874
|$6,821
|$6,496
|$7,600
|$7,035
|$38,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Quest Minivan Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$5,009
|Maintenance
|$900
|$763
|$652
|$1,934
|$1,502
|$5,752
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,219
|Financing
|$950
|$765
|$566
|$353
|$128
|$2,762
|Depreciation
|$4,721
|$1,750
|$1,541
|$1,364
|$1,226
|$10,601
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,874
|$6,821
|$6,496
|$7,600
|$7,035
|$38,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Quest Minivan SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,338
|Maintenance
|$780
|$661
|$564
|$1,675
|$1,301
|$4,982
|Repairs
|$465
|$539
|$633
|$738
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$854
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,056
|Financing
|$823
|$662
|$491
|$306
|$111
|$2,393
|Depreciation
|$4,089
|$1,516
|$1,334
|$1,181
|$1,062
|$9,182
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,418
|$5,908
|$5,627
|$6,582
|$6,093
|$33,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Quest Minivan SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,944
|Maintenance
|$709
|$601
|$513
|$1,523
|$1,183
|$4,529
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$776
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$960
|Financing
|$748
|$602
|$446
|$278
|$101
|$2,175
|Depreciation
|$3,717
|$1,378
|$1,213
|$1,074
|$965
|$8,347
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,562
|$5,371
|$5,115
|$5,984
|$5,539
|$30,571
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Quest in Virginia is:not available
