Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Quest Minivan LE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$752
|$638
|$1,900
|$490
|$1,424
|$5,203
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$833
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,067
|Financing
|$792
|$638
|$471
|$295
|$107
|$2,303
|Depreciation
|$3,852
|$1,469
|$1,294
|$1,146
|$1,029
|$8,790
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,614
|$6,358
|$7,474
|$5,952
|$6,814
|$36,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Quest Minivan SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$592
|$502
|$1,496
|$386
|$1,121
|$4,097
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$656
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$840
|Financing
|$624
|$502
|$371
|$232
|$84
|$1,813
|Depreciation
|$3,033
|$1,157
|$1,019
|$902
|$810
|$6,921
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,570
|$5,006
|$5,885
|$4,687
|$5,365
|$28,513
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Quest Minivan S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$980
|$1,011
|$1,040
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$752
|$638
|$1,900
|$490
|$1,424
|$5,203
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$833
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,067
|Financing
|$792
|$638
|$471
|$295
|$107
|$2,303
|Depreciation
|$3,852
|$1,469
|$1,294
|$1,146
|$1,029
|$8,790
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,614
|$6,358
|$7,474
|$5,952
|$6,814
|$36,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Quest Minivan SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$849
|$876
|$901
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$651
|$552
|$1,646
|$425
|$1,233
|$4,507
|Repairs
|$465
|$539
|$633
|$738
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$722
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$924
|Financing
|$686
|$552
|$408
|$255
|$92
|$1,994
|Depreciation
|$3,336
|$1,273
|$1,121
|$992
|$891
|$7,613
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,327
|$5,507
|$6,474
|$5,156
|$5,902
|$31,364
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Quest in Virginia is:not available
