Used 2013 Nissan Quest LE Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Quest
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,640
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,640
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
front, side, and rear view with simulated aerial camerayes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,640
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Cargo Netyes
Value Cargo Packageyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,640
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,640
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Rear head room41.6 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Dual Opening Glass Moonroofyes
Protection Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4568 lbs.
Gross weight5818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach14.0 degrees
Maximum payload1270 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees
Length200.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height73.0 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track67.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Super Black
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Twilight Gray
  • Titanium Beige
  • Dark Mahogany
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,640
P235/55R T tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
