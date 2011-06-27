Used 2012 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews
Serious safety issue still unresolved
First let me say that the van, for the price that I paid for it, is hands down a much better buy than the Odyssey or the Sienna. The exterior styling is I admit a personal preference, but we like it. Interior is awesome! The SL I think is the best trim for the value. I would't pay more for some extra features for the LE (not for almost 10k more!). The only major flaw in this van, which Ithink everyone should be warned about before they buy it is the fuel tank problem. This is not the software problem addressed bybthe March 2012 recall. Nissan thought that will fix the problem but it didn't. That recall fix even negatively affected the gas mileage of the van.
Infinity with a Nissan Badge
I wasn't sure about the Quest when my wife took me to look at it. I walked away from it to be honest. When I went back the WOW factor kicked in. This is an Infinity with a Nissan badge. It has all the stying you'll ever want or need. I have the top of the line model but lesser models are equally impressive. Nissan got it right! I'd give this van a hard look. The price is definately right.
We absolutely LOVED our Nissan Quest, until..
We loved our Nissan Quest, until the warranty ran out. Now, the car we once loved and adored, sits at the Nissan Service center, with $6500 worth of repairs on the CVT transmission and AC unit. We can't afford the repairs, since we still owe $15,000 on the car. Nissan has offered us zero support, despite the wide spread number of documented complaints on 2010-2012 Nissans CVT transmissions, and Nissan Quest A/C units. Additionally, the car has gone through 6 sets of tires, and seems to need breaks every few months. It is VERY costly to own a Nissan Quest. I suggest, if you're in the market for a used mini van, stay away from the Quest, and look at something like a Kia Sedona, which has a stronger warranty.
Smooth Ride
After comparing with Toyota, Honda, Chrysler, Hyundai, and Mazda5 we decided that the Nissan Quest was the best minivan for our family. After 2500 miles we continue to be very satisfied with our selection. The 3.5L V6/CVT combination is very smooth. Although the exterior design is an acquired taste, we like it better than the Honda design. Toyota seemed to cut costs on interior materials--too much hard plastic. Chrysler and Hyundai build quality still seems lacking. We decided that the Mazda5 was too small for our desired use. So far the Nissan has been a very capable family hauler. MPG average has been 22.5 with mixed driving. We managed 24mpg on a recent road trip.
THE NEW BEST IN ITS CLASS
Two days ago, I traded in my 2011 Toyota Sienna LE for a 2012 Nissan Quest SV. I was a long time Toyota girl and always loved my vehicles immensely, but then Toyota decided to cut back way too much on quality and reliability that my recent van had to go!!! (see my review under 2011 Sienna). I never owned a Nissan before, but I was "wowed" at their vehicles. The newly designed Quest is a gem. It offers all the bells and whistles and more. They truly thought of everything. It is plush and soft to the touch on inside with easy accessibility to dash. Gorgeous on outside also. Take a look folks, you'll be stepping into the new king of minivans. It will be tops!!!
