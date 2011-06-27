  1. Home
Used 2008 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Quest
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.4 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity148.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4374 lbs.
Gross weight5820 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Maximum payload1203 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base124.0 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Black Metallic
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Red Brawn Metallic
  • Lakeshore Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Nordic White Pearl
  • Smoke Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
