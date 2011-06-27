  1. Home
Used 2006 Nissan Quest 3.5 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,150
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,150
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.4 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room66.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity148.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4040 lbs.
Gross weight5732 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach19 degrees
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base124 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic White Pearl
  • Red Brawn Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Jade Metallic
  • Coral Sand Metallic
  • Galaxy Black Metallic
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/65R H tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
