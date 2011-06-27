Used 2004 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.7/482.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.1 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
8 total speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear head room42.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.4 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room66.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity148.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4061 lbs.
Gross weight5732 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Angle of approach19 degrees
Maximum payload1671 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height70 in.
Wheel base124 in.
Width77.6 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Nordic White Pearl
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Coral Sand Metallic
  • Green Tea Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Rouge
  • Gray
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P225/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
