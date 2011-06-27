Used 2002 Nissan Quest GXE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity111.3 cu.ft.
Length194.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3984 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Red Clearcoat
  • Sunset Red/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Windsor Blue/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Nordic White Clearcoat
  • Quicksilver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Shadow Gray/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Dusk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Evergreen Dusk/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Natural Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate
  • Mocha
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
