Used 2002 Nissan Quest GLE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Quest
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,149
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,149
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,149
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
130 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,149
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,149
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity111.3 cu.ft.
Length194.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Exterior Colors
  • Smoked Silver/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Sunset Red/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Dusk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windsor Blue/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Nordic White Clearcoat
  • Quicksilver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Shadow Gray/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Dusk/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Natural Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate
  • Mocha
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,149
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,149
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
