Used 2002 Nissan Quest Features & Specs
|Overview
See Quest Inventory
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300/420 mi.
|300/420 mi.
|300/420 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Torque
|200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|no
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|rear volume controls
|no
|yes
|yes
|130 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Front leg room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|heated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|64.9 in.
|64.9 in.
|64.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|64.6 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Front track
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|111.3 cu.ft.
|111.3 cu.ft.
|111.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|194.6 in.
|194.6 in.
|194.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3984 lbs.
|4056 lbs.
|4064 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.3 cu.ft.
|25.3 cu.ft.
|25.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|74.9 in.
|74.9 in.
|74.9 in.
|Rear track
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|P215/65R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P225/60R16 tires
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Quest
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,739
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2002 Nissan Quest info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
- Nissan Murano 2019
- Nissan Frontier 2020
- 2019 Nissan GT-R
- Nissan GT-R 2019