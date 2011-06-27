  1. Home
Used 2002 Nissan Quest Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Quest
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.300/420 mi.300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
80 watts stereo outputyesnono
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
rear volume controlsnoyesyes
130 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
7 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Air conditioningyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
cargo netnoyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
clothyesyesno
heated driver seatnonoyes
heated passenger seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Front track63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity111.3 cu.ft.111.3 cu.ft.111.3 cu.ft.
Length194.6 in.194.6 in.194.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3984 lbs.4056 lbs.4064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.25.3 cu.ft.25.3 cu.ft.
Height67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.74.9 in.74.9 in.
Rear track63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Red Clearcoat
  • Sunset Red/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Windsor Blue/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Nordic White Clearcoat
  • Quicksilver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Shadow Gray/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Dusk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Evergreen Dusk/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Natural Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smoked Silver/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Sunset Red/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Windsor Blue/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Nordic White Clearcoat
  • Quicksilver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Shadow Gray/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Dusk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Evergreen Dusk/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Natural Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smoked Silver/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Sunset Red/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Dusk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windsor Blue/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Nordic White Clearcoat
  • Quicksilver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Shadow Gray/Quicksilver Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Dusk/Natural Beige Clearcoat
  • Natural Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Slate
  • Mocha
  • Slate
  • Mocha
  • Slate
  • Mocha
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
P215/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P225/60R16 tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,739
Starting MSRP
$24,499
Starting MSRP
$27,149
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
