  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 1999 Nissan Quest
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Nissan Quest SE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Quest
Overview
See Quest Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Measurements
Length194.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3950 lbs.
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic White
  • Stonewashed Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Dusk/Mystic Sage
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Mystic Sage Metallic
  • Sandstone
  • Classic Black/Quicksilver
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Evergreen Dusk Metallic
  • Sunset Red/Quicksilver
Interior Colors
  • Mocha
  • Cactus
  • Slate
See Quest Inventory

Related Used 1999 Nissan Quest SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles