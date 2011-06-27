  1. Home
Used 1998 Nissan Quest GXE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4008 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Wedgewood Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Nordic White
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Olive Green Pearl Metallic
