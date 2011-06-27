  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 1997 Nissan Quest
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Nissan Quest Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Quest
Overview
See Quest Inventory
See Quest Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height65.6 in.68.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olive Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Argentine Green Metallic
  • Caribbean Blue Metallic
  • Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Desert Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Caribbean Blue Metallic
  • Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Olive Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Argentine Green Metallic
See Quest InventorySee Quest Inventory

Related Used 1997 Nissan Quest info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles