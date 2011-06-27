Used 1997 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews
17 years and still going
My van now has 114,596 miles on it. This van has only been used for trips and a few times as a daily driver. I have been all over the West with it. I have followed the service interval from day 1. I run Amsoil always and have never had any major issue's. I've had 3 batteries, The alternator replaced at 86K, I had the brakes replaced at 45K & 90K, A fuel pump at 113K and just got my 4th set of tires on it. That said, I am just about to have shocks, struts and the brakes done as they have 3mm left. I am in need of the Drivers side master control switch (Power windows and locks) and a major service. Tune Up, Oil, Transmission, Power Steering fluid and coolant. It will last another 10 years easy
wont stop till the tire drops
so we got the car with 196k its got 340 now starter just went out 25 bucks this car is insane and plus we drive alot!!!!!!!!! if u need a reliable car this car would be best for the penny pincher economy wise person and too this day it drives strong
Mom's Fun Van!
It has all the features I would ever really use. Great stereo, air conditioning, and heater. Comfortable seating all around. It is VERY reliable in quality and performance. Never a problem. The mini-van handles well around corners. It accelerates promptly when entering the freeway, even with a van full of high schoolers. This is my "No worries, Take me anywhere van!" I have never had to use the roof rack because I could just take out a bench seat to use it for hauling. I LOVE my mini-van!
The longer the better
When this car just passed standard 3 years warranty, the a/c board goes out. But after that, this car engine has been so reliable and just change oil and pump gas. The other minor defect is the antenna went out twice on me. I put $450.00 Navigation System and no more upgrade needed.
Great little Van
After 88000 original miles with one timing belt changed as well as scheduled maintenance, it is still running great !!!
