Used 1997 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews

17 years and still going sirshaggy , 12/14/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My van now has 114,596 miles on it. This van has only been used for trips and a few times as a daily driver. I have been all over the West with it. I have followed the service interval from day 1. I run Amsoil always and have never had any major issue's. I've had 3 batteries, The alternator replaced at 86K, I had the brakes replaced at 45K & 90K, A fuel pump at 113K and just got my 4th set of tires on it. That said, I am just about to have shocks, struts and the brakes done as they have 3mm left. I am in need of the Drivers side master control switch (Power windows and locks) and a major service. Tune Up, Oil, Transmission, Power Steering fluid and coolant. It will last another 10 years easy Report Abuse

wont stop till the tire drops georgescu , 12/29/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful so we got the car with 196k its got 340 now starter just went out 25 bucks this car is insane and plus we drive alot!!!!!!!!! if u need a reliable car this car would be best for the penny pincher economy wise person and too this day it drives strong Report Abuse

Mom's Fun Van! Mom4Five , 01/06/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It has all the features I would ever really use. Great stereo, air conditioning, and heater. Comfortable seating all around. It is VERY reliable in quality and performance. Never a problem. The mini-van handles well around corners. It accelerates promptly when entering the freeway, even with a van full of high schoolers. This is my "No worries, Take me anywhere van!" I have never had to use the roof rack because I could just take out a bench seat to use it for hauling. I LOVE my mini-van! Report Abuse

The longer the better Steve Lin , 11/05/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When this car just passed standard 3 years warranty, the a/c board goes out. But after that, this car engine has been so reliable and just change oil and pump gas. The other minor defect is the antenna went out twice on me. I put $450.00 Navigation System and no more upgrade needed. Report Abuse