  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 1996 Nissan Quest
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Nissan Quest Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Quest
Overview
See Quest Inventory
See Quest Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height68.0 in.65.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Lilac Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Outback Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Carbbean Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Metallic
  • Wedgewood Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ocean Teal Metallic
  • Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Argentine Green Metallic
  • Wedgewood Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Island Lilac Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Carbbean Blue Metallic
  • Light Argentine Green Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Metallic
  • Outback Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Ocean Teal Metallic
See Quest InventorySee Quest Inventory

Related Used 1996 Nissan Quest info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles