Used 1996 Nissan Quest Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/420.0 mi.
|320.0/420.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|68.0 in.
|65.6 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Length
|189.9 in.
|189.9 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
