  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 1995 Nissan Quest
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Nissan Quest XE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Quest
Overview
See Quest Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity115 cu.ft.
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3876 lbs.
Height65.6 in.
Maximum payload1290.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Argentine Green Metallic
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Caribbean Blue Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Nordic Blue
  • Plum Metallic
  • Pure White
See Quest Inventory

Related Used 1995 Nissan Quest XE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles