Used 1994 Nissan Quest XE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Quest
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.9 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.
Curb weight3783 lbs.
Height65.6 in.
Maximum payload1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Solar Blue Metallic
  • Blue Frost Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Driftwood Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
