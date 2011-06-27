  1. Home
Used 1994 Nissan Quest Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Quest
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.9 in.63.9 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.
Curb weight3783 lbs.3970 lbs.
Height65.6 in.68.0 in.
Maximum payload1600.0 lbs.1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Solar Blue Metallic
  • Blue Frost Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Driftwood Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
